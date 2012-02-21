Teva Pharm looks to refresh board with four new nominees
* Israel's Teva Pharmaceutical Industries is looking to refresh its board of directors with four new members as it tries to restore investor confidence after a series of missteps.
Feb 21 The following were the top stories in The Wall Street Journal on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Eurozone finance ministers agreed on a long-awaited accord to secure a new 130 billion euros ($171.9 billion) bailout and debt-restructuring deal for Greece, after haggling into the early hours of Tuesday morning to settle the final details.
* Alexander Rekeda, who led Japanese bank Mizuho Financial Group's charge into the then-red-hot business of U.S. subprime debt in 2006, was warned by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in October that he faces the potential charges.
* Samsung Electronics plans to spin off its liquid-crystal display operations into a separate company in an effort to revive its unprofitable flat-panel business.
* Wal-Mart Stores Inc said it plans to buy a majority stake in Chinese e-commerce company Yihaodian, a move to boost its online efforts as consumers there flock to the Internet to shop.
* Ford Motor Co expects China's vehicle sales to rise "about 5 percent" in 2012, the auto maker's regional head said, forecasting a second year of relatively moderate growth for the world's largest car market after years of double-digit surges.
