March 2 The following were the top stories in The Wall Street Journal on
Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* AT&T pulled the plug on its all-you-can-eat plan for smartphone customers, telling
subscribers they will see much slower speeds if they exceed a new monthly usage cap.
* Wal-Mart and Target join other frustrated merchants in a project to get
the upper hand in the fast-developing market that turns cellphones into payment devices.
* Twitter is trying to win over advertisers and refashion itself into a business worthy of a
multi-billion dollar valuation and an IPO.
* Eurozone ministers approved financial incentives that will allow Greece to complete a debt
restructuring, and said they will hold discussions next week to make a final decision on a
second Greek bailout package.
* Buyers lined up for auctions of government debt, strong evidence that the wave of cash
injected into lenders by the European Central Bank is finding its way to stressed governments.
* Media mogul Sumner Redstone is not likely to attend Viacom Inc's annual
shareholder meeting in New York next week because of a conflicting commitment, a company
spokesman said Thursday.
* U.S. oil major Chevron Corp has held talks with a senior Russian government
official on Arctic exploration, as Prime Minister Vladimir Putin hinted he would allow non-state
companies to become operators and gain control of projects in Russia's northern seas.