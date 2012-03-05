March 5 The following were the top stories in The Wall Street Journal on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Mitt Romney has regained the lead in the Republican presidential contest thanks to new support from conservatives, a new Wall Street Journal/NBC News poll finds.

* The $7.8 billion settlement between BP and residents and businesses along the Gulf of Mexico clears the way for what may become a far more expensive battle between the oil giant and the government.

* Some very large banks are clashing with the Federal Reserve over how much detail the central bank will reveal about them when it releases the results of its latest stress test.

* Chrysler and GM both plan to offer pickup trucks powered by compressed natural gas, making use of an energy source that's bountiful in the U.S.

* Some large European banks are using cheap loans from the European Central Bank to insulate themselves from new problems that could flare up in their businesses in financially ailing European countries.

* AIG kicked off a $6 billion sale of shares in Asian life insurer AIA Group on Monday morning in Hong Kong, moving forward with plans to repay another chunk of its 2008 U.S. bailout.

* Tesco, the U.K.'s largest supermarkets group, was expected to announce it would create 20,000 new U.K. jobs over the next two years as it seeks to shore up its dominance over the country's retail sector.