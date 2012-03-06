March 6 The following were the top stories
in The Wall Street Journal on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* U.S. President Barack Obama and Israeli Prime Minister
Benjamin Netanyahu met in a bid to narrow differences over Iran,
but the U.S. and Israel remained at odds over the nuclear "red
line" Tehran cannot cross.
* Since 2010, Chinese companies have invested more than $17
billion into oil and gas deals in the U.S. and Canada, giving
their nation a foothold in a region known for new drilling
techniques.
* Business groups are urging Congress to allow employers put
less money into their pension funds, saying that exceptionally
low interest rates are forcing them to set aside too much cash.
* A Securities and Exchange Commission proposal to shore up
the $2.7 trillion money-market mutual-fund industry is
struggling to overcome opposition within the agency.
* A wave of leveraged-buyout debt is bearing down on Europe,
with some $550 billion of loans to European firms maturing over
the next five years.
* The Swiss Parliament amended a tax treaty with the U.S.,
allowing Washington to more easily identify U.S. taxpayers with
undeclared Swiss accounts.
* India is once again pulling the strings in the cotton
market. The world's second-largest producer of the fiber after
China unexpectedly announced an immediate ban on cotton exports,
sending benchmark futures prices soaring.