* Mitt Romney eked out a narrow win in Ohio and extended his
delegate lead on Super Tuesday, but voters failed to deliver a
decisive victory that could have brought a swift end to the GOP
contest.
* Authorities investigating the importation of low-cost
foreign pharmaceuticals into the U.S. have identified a supply
chain that may have allowed fake cancer drugs to reach U.S.
clinics.
* A hedge fund is accusing a Clear Channel unit of
improperly shifting $656 million to its parent, which is owned
by private-equity firms Bain Capital and Thomas H. Lee.
* The federal mine-safety agency said regulators failed to
identify numerous hazards at a Massey Energy mine before a 2010
explosion killed 29 miners.
* Japanese prosecutors filed charges against Olympus
and six individuals allegedly involved in the company's
$1.5 billion accounting scandal.
* Adidas AG Wednesday maintained its outlook for
sales growth in 2012 as the sportswear and sports equipment
maker reported higher profit in the final quarter of last year.