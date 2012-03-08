March 8 The following were the top stories in The Wall Street Journal on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* The Justice Department has warned Apple and five of the biggest U.S. publishers that it plans to sue them for allegedly colluding to raise the price of electronic books.

* The Afghan Air Force is being investigated by the U.S. for allegedly using aircraft to ferry drugs and weapons around the country.

* Fed officials are considering a new type of bond-buying program designed to subdue worries about future inflation if they decide to take steps to boost the economy.

* Fresh signs of economic weakness in Brazil are adding to a growing worry for the global economy: that the emerging markets that have boosted growth in recent years are slowing.

* Greece moved a step closer to completing its debt restructuring when a raft of bondholders pledged to participate in the swap, likely enabling the troubled nation to force the deal through.

* Facebook added 25 underwriters to an original group of six for its IPO and boosted its financial muscle with a new credit line and bridge loan.