March 9 The following were the top stories
* Three top executives of MF Global when it
collapsed could get bonuses of as much as several hundred
thousand dollars each under a plan by a trustee overseeing the
securities firm's bankruptcy case.
* A California couple are accused of conspiring to steal
DuPont trade secrets and provide them to a Chinese
company, in the first U.S. prosecution of a
foreign-government-owned company for economic espionage.
* Just over 80 percent of Greece's private-sector creditors
had agreed by a Thursday deadline to turn in their bonds for new
ones with less than half the face value, touching off a massive
debt swap.
* More than 200,000 financially strapped households will
have a chance to sharply cut their mortgage balances under a
deal struck by BofA.
* London Stock Exchange Group was nearing a deal to
take over London clearinghouse LCH.Clearnet. The deal would
enable the exchange operator to capture a larger share of the
derivatives market.