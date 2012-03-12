BRIEF-Georgia Power enters into new agreements with Toshiba and Westinghouse
* Georgia power enters into new agreements with Toshiba and Westinghouse for Vogtle nuclear expansion
March 12 The following were the top stories in The Wall Street Journal on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* A U.S. soldier opened fire on Afghan villagers, killing 16 people, in an incident sure to inflame tensions between Kabul and Washington.
* Banks won a handful of concessions in the $25 billion settlement of alleged foreclosure abuses, as U.S. officials struck a balance between their desire to be tough and the need to provide relief.
* PepsiCo Inc is moving to deepen its management bench and line up a potential successor to Chairman and Chief Executive Indra Nooyi, tapping an outsider to a senior role and an internal candidate to a new post following investor frustration with the company's recent performance.
On Monday, the Purchase, New York, company plans to name former senior Wal-Mart Stores Inc executive Brian Cornell to head the company's largest and most profitable unit, according to people familiar with the matter.
* Molycorp's $1.3 billion deal to acquire Neo Material Technologies, a key processor of rare-earth minerals, provides a reminder of how much technological rare-earth capability resides in China.
* Glencore International AG and Cargill Inc are among companies that are interested in possibly buying Canadian agribusiness heavyweight Viterra Inc, according to people familiar with the matter, as a wave of consolidation in the industry swells.
* Georgia power enters into new agreements with Toshiba and Westinghouse for Vogtle nuclear expansion
* Says Court sanctioned plan of compromise, arrangement and reorganization between co, Bedrock Industries Group LLC and other stakeholders