* The U.S., EU and Japan plan to ask the World Trade
Organization to press China to ease its stranglehold on
rare-earth minerals.
* U.S. commanders had mobilized a search party to hunt for
an Army sergeant after he left his post in Afghanistan, but were
too late to stop him from allegedly killing 16 civilians.
* Rising appetites for borrowing and investing are fueling a
bond market revival, lifting revenue at Wall Street firms that
took a beating last year.
* Some energy officials and environmentalists agree that
poorly built natural gas wells are to blame for some cases of
water contamination -- not fracking.
* The Federal Reserve is fighting a subpoena from lawyers in
a civil lawsuit who want Chairman Ben Bernanke to testify about
conversations he had in 2008 before Bank of America bought
Merrill Lynch to save the securities firm from possible
collapse.
* CME Group's Chief Executive Craig Donohue will
retire at year's end, in a surprise change at the world's
largest futures-exchange operator as it wrestles with fallout
from the collapse of brokerage MF Global.
* U.S. and state officials accused five large U.S. banks of
overcharging and misleading borrowers in court documents filed
Monday as part of the $25 billion settlement of alleged
foreclosure abuses.