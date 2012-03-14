March 14 The following were the top
stories in The Wall Street Journal on Wednesday. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* The Federal Reserve cleared the way for many large banks
to raise dividends and buy back shares as it released the
results of its latest round of "stress tests."
* More Asian governments are pressing businesses to hike
wages as a way to prevent outbreaks of labor unrest, raising the
specter of higher manufacturing costs for global companies --
and the products they sell worldwide.
* A panel at Calpers voted to lower a crucial investment
target at the nation's largest pension fund, a step that could
lead to higher retirement plan costs or more job cuts in cities
and counties across California.
* Beijing's tough defense of its rare-earths export quotas
is expected to escalate trade disputes over the minerals and
spur mining investments elsewhere, though China's dominance is
likely to continue.
* On Tuesday, Encyclopaedia Britannica Inc said it would
stop printing its namesake books, a sign of how readers in
recent years have abandoned printed reference volumes for
websites such as Wikipedia and Google.
* U.S. regulators sued three firms and fined a unit of
Goldman Sachs Group Inc over alleged missteps in the
oversight and handling of customer accounts, an issue that has
been the subject of intense scrutiny since the collapse of MF
Global Holdings Ltd last fall.
* Dell Inc said it would buy tech-security company
SonicWall Inc, the computer maker's latest effort to expand
beyond its traditional hardware businesses.