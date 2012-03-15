March 15 The following were the top
* The Securities and Exchange Commission brought charges
against two money managers, alleging they misled and overcharged
investors on funds formed to buy shares of Facebook, Twitter and
other social-media companies.
* Google is giving its tried-and-true Web-search
formula a makeover as it tries to fix the shortcomings of
today's technology and maintain its dominant market share.
* Citigroup's failure to get regulators' approval to
return capital to shareholders caught executives and investors
off guard and dealt a blow to Chief Executive Vikram Pandit's
efforts to revive investor confidence in the bank.
* Goldman Sachs again was in a harsh spotlight when
an employee resigned in a New York Times opinion piece that
assailed the firm's culture as "toxic and destructive."
* Johnson & Johnson Chief Executive William Weldon
stands to collect pension benefits and deferred compensation
valued at $143.5 million after his retirement.
* Family medical practices are facing new tensions as they
try to make upgrades but find that these changes often are not
reimbursed under the current payment system.
* Edward S. Lampert's hedge fund has stepped in to make sure
vendors continue to supply Sears by assuming some of
the risk of financial institutions that provide a form of
insurance to the vendors.