* A report by a U.K. parliamentary committee examining the
News Corp phone-hacking scandal concluded that
lawmakers were misled, and said that Rupert Murdoch is "not a
fit person" to run a major company.
* Homeland-security and law-enforcement agencies have
objected to administration proposals to relax export curbs on
high-powered firearms.
* A director of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority
who was banned last week from running his own firm plans to
resign from the self-regulator's board.
* Mounting turmoil at New York law firm Dewey & LeBoeuf LLP
threatens to send hundreds of lawyers and other staffers into
one of the worst legal-job markets in decades.
The law firm, which employs more than 1,000 lawyers, is
struggling to cope with heavy debts and the loss of dozens of
partners. It is considering a number of options for preserving
jobs, such as transferring practice groups to other firms, even
as a bankruptcy filing looms as a possible last resort.
* Bolivian President Evo Morales seized the local assets of
Spanish power grid operator Red Eléctrica Corp and
ordered the armed forces to take over its installations, the
latest move against Spanish corporate interests in Latin
America.
* Illinois sold $1.8 billion of debt on Tuesday in its
biggest bond offering since February 2011, luring investors
willing to overlook the state's myriad financial troubles in
pursuit of the relatively high yields on offer.