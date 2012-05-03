May 3 The following were the top stories in The Wall Street Journal on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Energy producers are slowing natural-gas production, potentially alleviating a glut that drove prices to their lowest point in more than a decade.

* A Republican member of the House Financial Services Committee is pushing for the Justice Department to turn over its investigation of the MF Global Holdings Ltd collapse to an independent counsel, according to people familiar with the matter.

* The Northern Mariana Islands, a U.S. territory in the Pacific Ocean, managed to recover from brutal World War II battles, but its public pension fund could not recover from the financial crisis. The islands' retirement system is the first U.S. public pension fund to seek bankruptcy protection.

* Carlyle's bankers priced the private-equity firm's IPO below the original range after some fund investors pushed for a lower price.

* Officials cited "system limitations" that would prevent any possible issuance of floating-rate notes this year, while a lack of consensus on a suitable benchmark rate also proved to be a hurdle.

* Hawker Beechcraft, the struggling aircraft manufacturer, is in the final stages of preparing to file for bankruptcy protection and hand ownership to several hedge funds.

* The chairman of the world's largest futures exchange is coming to the defense of speculators.

Two weeks after President Barack Obama blamed speculators, traders who wager on the future direction of commodity prices, for driving fuel prices higher and urged regulators to be tougher on them, Terry Duffy, the executive chairman of exchange operator CME Group Inc hit back with a pointed explanation of investors' role in financial markets.

* A judge preliminarily approved a proposed class-action settlement that would resolve billions of dollars in claims against BP over the 2010 oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico.