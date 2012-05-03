May 3 The following were the top stories in The
* Energy producers are slowing natural-gas production,
potentially alleviating a glut that drove prices to their lowest
point in more than a decade.
* A Republican member of the House Financial Services
Committee is pushing for the Justice Department to turn over its
investigation of the MF Global Holdings Ltd collapse
to an independent counsel, according to people familiar with the
matter.
* The Northern Mariana Islands, a U.S. territory in the
Pacific Ocean, managed to recover from brutal World War II
battles, but its public pension fund could not recover from the
financial crisis. The islands' retirement system is the first
U.S. public pension fund to seek bankruptcy protection.
* Carlyle's bankers priced the private-equity firm's IPO
below the original range after some fund investors pushed for a
lower price.
* Officials cited "system limitations" that would prevent
any possible issuance of floating-rate notes this year, while a
lack of consensus on a suitable benchmark rate also proved to be
a hurdle.
* Hawker Beechcraft, the struggling aircraft manufacturer,
is in the final stages of preparing to file for bankruptcy
protection and hand ownership to several hedge funds.
* The chairman of the world's largest futures exchange is
coming to the defense of speculators.
Two weeks after President Barack Obama blamed speculators,
traders who wager on the future direction of commodity prices,
for driving fuel prices higher and urged regulators to be
tougher on them, Terry Duffy, the executive chairman of exchange
operator CME Group Inc hit back with a pointed
explanation of investors' role in financial markets.
* A judge preliminarily approved a proposed class-action
settlement that would resolve billions of dollars in claims
against BP over the 2010 oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico.