May 8 The following were the top stories in The
Wall Street Journal on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* The CIA has thwarted a suicide bombing plot by al Qaeda's
Yemeni branch that would have used a more stealthy version of
the underwear bomb deployed in the failed 2009 Christmas Day
bombing attempt on a Detroit airliner.
* Gasoline prices fell for the fifth consecutive week,
extending a sharp decline that has eased fears that prices would
soon top $4 a gallon at the pump.
* Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg, clad in a black hoodie and
sneakers, met with buttoned-up Wall Street types as the social
network kicked off its IPO roadshow.
* Dewey & LeBoeuf suffered a global round of defections as
25 partners of the ailing law firm and their teams jumped ship
in cities ranging from New York to Moscow.
* Most of MF Global's moneymakers and
lower-ranking former employees have been able to find work since
the firm's collapse; others who held non-revenue-generating
roles haven't been as fortunate.
* Disney's ABC News and Univision agreed to create a
24-hour cable news channel that will primarily target the
growing population of Hispanics in the U.S. but broadcast in
English.