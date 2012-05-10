May 10 The following were the top stories in The
* President Barack Obama said Wednesday he supported gay
marriage, reversing his position on a controversial social issue
just six months before the November election and adopting a
stance fraught with uncertain political implications.
* The Federal Reserve approved plans by three state-backed
Chinese banks to expand in the U.S., including the first
acquisition of a U.S. retail-banking network by a state-owned
Chinese lender.
* Federal regulators this summer might propose new rules for
mortgage-lending fees that would require mortgage lenders to
charge a flat fee for processing a loan, and limit the amount by
which borrowers can reduce their interest rate through "discount
points."
* Pfizer is quietly ending an aggressive marketing
campaign to retain market share for its cholesterol-fighting
drug Lipitor.
* Robert Stiller, the founder of Green Mountain Coffee
Roasters, defended the big loans he took out against
his stock holdings to buy real estate and fund other
investments.
* The European currency seems immune to the chaos that
surrounds it. The euro edged lower Wednesday to $1.2930 amid
rising political uncertainty sparked by elections in Greece and
France.
* As questions about Facebook Inc's prospects linger ahead
of an initial public offering, the social network revealed how
its ad business hasn't kept pace with user growth.
Facebook said Wednesday in an amended IPO filing that more
than half of its some 900 million users now access its mobile
site. In March, its monthly mobile usage grew to 488 million
from 425 million in December.
* Employees are often required to cede the rights to their
designs and inventions to their employers. But Twitter Inc has
recently upended that tradition by drafting a policy that will
put control over how such patents are enforced into the hands of
its engineers and employees.