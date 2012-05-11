May 11 The following were the top stories in The
* JPMorgan has taken $2 billion in trading losses in
the past six weeks and could face an additional $1 billion in
second-quarter losses due to market volatility.
* Morgan Stanley asked the hedge fund firm being
closed down by the securities firm's former co-president, Zoe
Cruz, for its money back.
* Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway emerged as a
major backer of Coty's bid for struggling beauty company Avon,
but Berkshire's support had the unexpected effect of signaling
the deal might never come together.
* China has told the Big Four auditors to hand over control
of Chinese operations to local partners, amid tensions over
auditing problems.
* Procter & Gamble is moving its global beauty, skin,
cosmetics and personal-care unit to Singapore from Cincinnati.
* Prime Minister Mario Monti is jockeying to position Italy
as a mediator between Germany and weaker euro-zone economies, an
effort ultimately aimed at broadening Europe's decision-making
beyond the traditional Franco-German axis that has so far called
the shots in fighting the crisis.
* T-Mobile USA said it lost more than a half million of the
most lucrative customers in the first quarter, casting doubt on
whether the company can regain momentum after regulators blocked
its sale to AT&T Inc.
* Google is gearing up for a possible FTC fight,
funding analysis by third-party lawyers and economists to make
the case that its activities don't violate antitrust law.