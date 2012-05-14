May 14 The following were the top stories in The Wall Street Journal on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* JPMorgan's Jamie Dimon faced increasing pressure after the trading blunder that cost the bank over $2 billion. Three high-ranking executives are expected to leave.

* Dewey partners in the office of the chairman explain why the firm is unable to survive and how they have been working with lenders in recent weeks.

* How many executives have been convicted of criminal wrongdoing related to the tumultuous events of 2008-2009? The Justice Department doesn't know the answer.

* Hedge-fund manager Philip Falcone's LightSquared venture is preparing for a potential bankruptcy-protection filing, as negotiations with lenders falter.

* Chesapeake Energy is expecting activist investor Carl Icahn to disclose soon that he has taken a significant stake in the embattled natural-gas company, according to people familiar with the matter.

* Facebook, Groupon and Zynga have been snapping up companies at a record pace, lifting start-up valuations and hopes for technology entrepreneurs looking to cash out.

* Lawyers for former Goldman Sachs Group Inc director Rajat Gupta, who is facing a criminal trial on insider trading charges, urged the court late Friday evening to bar from evidence three wiretapped conversations that federal prosecutors said were crucial to their case.