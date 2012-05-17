BRIEF-Tata Advanced Systems delivers crown and tailcone for CH-47 Chinook helicopter to Boeing
* Boeing and Tata Advanced Systems says delivery of crown and tailcone assembly for Indian configuration of CH-47F Chinook helicopter
May 17 The following were the top stories in The Wall Street Journal on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* In the wake of losses at JPMorgan, the White House is seeking to ensure a tough interpretation of a regulation designed to prevent banks from making bets with their own money.
* Some of Facebook's biggest holders are selling up to $3.8 billion in extra shares in Friday's IPO, in some cases at Facebook's request. Goldman Sachs and Tiger Global will now sell as much as 50 percent of their stakes.
* Pinterest, the online scrapbooking website that has become the latest Silicon Valley darling because of its rapid user growth, has raised $100 million in a financing round that values the start-up at $1.5 billion, said people familiar with the matter.
* U.S. securities regulators are investigating hedge-fund firm Magnetar Capital, which bet on several mortgage-bond deals that wound up imploding during the financial crisis.
* In a key pretrial ruling in the insider-trading case against Rajat Gupta, a federal judge said he would allow prosecutors to play at trial three wiretap recordings, which lawyers had sought to keep from a jury.
* A General Motors Co lawyer demanded the widow of a car-crash victim drop a plan to seek punitive damages from the auto maker, even though the company's government-brokered overhaul doesn't bar plaintiffs from going after such legal penalties.
* Skechers USA Inc will pay $50 million to resolve federal and state allegations that it deceived the public by making unfounded claims that its "toning shoes" would help consumers tone muscles and lose weight, under a settlement announced Wednesday.
* Says Garth A.C. Macrae will replace Gordon as non-executive chairman of company