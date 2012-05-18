May 18 The following were the top stories in The Wall Street Journal on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Alexis Tsipras, head of Greece's radical left party, said in an interview with the Journal that there is little chance Europe will cut off funding to the country and if it does, Greece will repudiate its debts.

* BATS's board is debating whether to list the company on a rival exchange once it revisits plans for an IPO, a step that would further undermine its bid to challenge the Big Board and Nasdaq.

* Facebook priced its initial public offering at $38 a share, a move that values the Internet company at more than $100 billion. It tried floating higher numbers to investors but was rebuffed.

* Hewlett-Packard plans to cut its workforce by 25,000 to 30,000 employees, a record number for the venerable tech giant as it grapples with declining revenue and profits.

* Several top corporate and Wall Street executives, including Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein, could be potential witnesses at the insider-trading trial of Rajat Gupta.

* In an action unrelated to U.S. sanctions against Tehran, Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ said it has frozen financial transactions with Iran's government and central bank, as ordered by a U.S. federal court.

* The Senate confirmed Obama's two nominees to the Federal Reserve Board, filling the seven-member panel for the first time since April 2006.