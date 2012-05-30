May 30 The following were the top stories in The
* Mitt Romney on Tuesday said his win in the Texas primary
gives him the requisite number of delegates to clinch the GOP
presidential nomination.
* Research In Motion warned its business is
deteriorating and will likely lose money for the second straight
quarter.
* Facebook shares continued their downward slide and
investors placed largely negative bets as options trading in the
stock began.
* The Obama administration sent one of its top economic
officials to Europe to press officials to calm a widening crisis
threatening new trouble for the U.S. economy.
* European Central Bank (ECB) officials signaled they would
oppose any attempt to fund the $23.8 billion recapitalization of
Spain's Bankia via the central bank's lending
facilities.
* Flush with cash, Japanese companies are in the midst of a
boom in overseas acquisitions. A slow-growing home market is
forcing them to look abroad for growth.
* Asian stocks fell Wednesday as hopes for a large Chinese
stimulus package were dashed following an editorial in the
state-run press and as concerns about Spanish banks resurfaced.
* Investors are sticking with Brazilian bonds, even as they
spurn other emerging-market assets.
Since March, investors have added $18 million to funds that
mainly hold debt issued by Brazilian companies and government
agencies, according to EPFR Global, at a time when the country's
currency and stock market have plunged. Brazil equity funds saw
an $89 million net outflow in the same period.