May 31 The following were the top stories in The
Wall Street Journal on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Fears Spain can't save its troubled banks sparked a
selloff in Spanish government bonds Wednesday and prompted a
broad decline in stock markets and the euro.
* Amid Europe's intensifying debt crisis, a spat between
banking authorities in Germany and Italy shows how Europe's
carefully nourished financial ties are fraying.
* Research In Motion's rookie chief executive is
now racing the clock to stem its quickly weakening smartphone
business-or come up with options to save the BlackBerry maker.
* HP and Oracle are heading to a trial some
have likened to 'divorce court,' where the once cozy tech rivals
air their grievances.
* Investors are underestimating the risks posed by Citigroup
Inc's push into faster-growing emerging markets, according
to a research report to be published Thursday.
* Kayak Software Corp slowed its march to the stock market
in one of the clearest examples yet of the fallout from Facebook
Inc's tumultuous initial public offering.
* A $1 billion Department of Energy effort to bootstrap
advanced battery production for electric cars has led to idle
factories and a budding shake out amid doubts the surplus
capacity soon will be absorbed.
* The U.S. Commerce Department slapped tariffs on Chinese
wind-turbine towers, the latest chapter in a clean-energy trade
battle between Washington and Beijing.
* Top managers at France's state-owned companies are
expected to face significant pay cuts next month, when Socialist
President François Hollande plans to begin enforcing salary caps
as part of his broader electoral pledge to get tough on the
rich.