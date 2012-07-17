July 17 The following were the top stories in the Wall Street Journal on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Goldman Sachs Group Inc is building an in-house bank to lend money to wealthy people and companies, in a significant shift that underlines the harsh business climate facing Wall Street since the financial crisis.

* Yahoo Inc reached inside the ranks of rival Google Inc in its latest changing of the guard, appointing longtime Web-search executive Marissa Mayer as its new chief and returning the struggling Internet company to a leader with deep technology experience.

* Executives of HSBC Holdings Plc ignored warnings for years that the bank's far-flung operations were being used by money-launderers and potential terrorist financiers, according to a Senate investigation.

* General Motors Co expects to report substantial losses in Europe for the rest of the year, damping hopes of a second-half recovery that the auto maker earlier had anticipated, according to people familiar with GM's European operations.

* A recently departed Barclays Plc executive said he was following orders from his boss and regulators when he instructed deputies to understate the British bank's borrowing costs in 2008, a statement that could intensify the political storm over top British officials' role in the interest-rate-rigging scandal.

* Chinese companies once were happy to let Canadians and Americans represent them in Canada. No longer. Today, they're increasingly using Chinese nationals as they invest billions into natural resource projects.

* Hair-salon company Regis Corp said it is selling its Hair Club for Men and Women unit for $163.5 million, ending eight years of owning a company best known for its TV commercials featuring founder and pitchman Sy Sperling. The unit's buyer is Aderans Co of Japan.

* Regulators will conduct a sweeping review of futures firms across the country, seeking to ensure that the firms' bank accounts contain the cash they say they do, according to people familiar with the planned scrutiny.