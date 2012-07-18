July 18 The following were the top stories in
the Wall Street Journal on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Peregrine Financial Group Inc's founder said he spent most
of the money allegedly embezzled from customers to cushion his
trading firm's capital, fund a new corporate headquarters -- and
even to pay regulatory fines and fees, according to previously
undisclosed parts of letters left when he attempted suicide.
* Goldman Sachs Group Inc's profit shrank 11 percent
in the second quarter, and the securities firm launched a new
wave of cost cutting to offset chronically weak returns from
trading and investment banking.
* David Bagley -- the top executive in charge of HSBC
Holdings Plc's anti-money-laundering programs told
lawmakers he is stepping down in the wake of a Senate
investigation into risky practices at the global banking giant.
* The supervisory board of General Motors Co's Opel
unit named Thomas Sedran as interim chief to restructure the
European brand and stem hefty losses amid deteriorating regional
demand for new cars.
* BlackRock Inc recently tested its new bond-trading
platform without telling the Wall Street securities dealers that
dominate that business, a move that miffed some traders at the
banks in the latest sign of tension over who ultimately will
control securities trading.
* The Bank of England and its governor, Mervyn King, came
under fresh pressure Tuesday over their failure over several
years to catch efforts by Barclays Plc to manipulate
interest rates, further complicating the central bank's effort
to find a successor for King.
* Vivendi SA is working with two investment banks
to explore the sale of videogame giant Activision Blizzard Inc
, in which the French conglomerate owns a majority
stake, people familiar with the matter said.
* Intel Corp reported a 4 percent drop in
second-quarter profit and lowered its financial guidance for the
year, acknowledging weaker demand for personal computers that is
affecting many companies in the technology sector.