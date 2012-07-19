July 19 The following were the top stories in
* Global financial companies are preparing to chop thousands
of banking and trading jobs, signalling their latest retreat in
the face of nervous markets, uneven economic growth, tougher
regulations and slumping stock prices.
* The U.S. economy is down-shifting, even as the housing
sector is finally showing signs of life. A report Wednesday
showed builders broke ground for more new homes in June than in
any month in nearly four years. But the upturn comes as several
other pockets of relative strength for the economy have wavered.
* An investor group including private-equity firm BC
Partners and the Canada Pension Plan's CPP Investment
Board is investing roughly $2 billion in Suddenlink
Communications Inc, valuing the seventh-largest U.S.
cable operator at $6.6 billion including debt.
* Credit Suisse Group AG bowing to pressure from
the Swiss central bank and investors, said it would raise
billions of dollars of new capital in a bid to end uncertainty
about the bank's health.
* Microsoft Corp's long-awaited Windows 8 operating
system will go on sale Oct. 26, in the company's most critical
software upgrade in a decade.
* International Business Machines Corp boosted its
full-year earnings outlook, helping alleviate investor worries
about technology spending, even as its revenue fell short of
analysts' forecasts for the fourth consecutive quarter.
* Duke Energy Corp's defense of its controversial
ouster of CEO Bill Johnson is beginning to focus on a central
issue, people familiar with the matter say: How Johnson handled
escalating problems at the Crystal River nuclear plant in
Florida.
* Unlike many electronics companies, Qualcomm Inc
continues to be more worried about the supply of its products
than demand for them. But the company sees better days ahead.