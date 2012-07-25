July 25 The following were the top stories in
the Wall Street Journal on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Ghana, one of Africa's fastest-growing economies, faced a
period of transition after President John Evans Atta Mills's
sudden death Tuesday, just months before he was to face
re-election. Mr. Mills, 68 years old, died in a military
hospital after falling ill Monday.
* New Enterprise Associates has closed one of the largest
venture funds ever raised at $2.6 billion after a fundraising
that uncovered "enormous interest in venture capital as an asset
class," said Peter Barris, the firm's managing general partner.
* Wal-Mart Stores Inc urged merchants to reject a
pending multibillion-dollar settlement reached by Visa Inc
and MasterCard Inc in lawsuits filed by retailers over
credit-card processing fees.
* British prosecutors plan to charge a private investigator
and seven former journalists at News Corp's News of the
World - including Rebekah Brooks and Andy Coulson - with
phone-hacking related offenses. The eight defendants
collectively face 19 charges of conspiracy.
* Russia's economy is more vulnerable to the effects of the
euro zone's fiscal and banking crises as commodity prices fall,
the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development said
Wednesday.
* Google Inc appears closer to avoiding a
protracted battle with European antitrust regulators after
officials said they had reached a "good understanding" with the
internet search giant during discussions to address "concerns"
over its business practices.