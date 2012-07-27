July 27 The following were the top stories in
the Wall Street Journal on Friday. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said that its
second-quarter profit jumped 48 percent to another company
record as it increased smartphone sales and experienced cyclical
recoveries in its chip and display component businesses.
* Investors sent Facebook Inc's shares down 10
percent in after-hours trading Thursday to their lowest level
ever following the company's first quarterly report since its
initial public offering.
* European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said that the
ECB was willing to use its power to print money to preserve the
euro, giving investors hope that the bank was poised to
undertake massive purchases in euro zone bond markets if the
region's crisis worsens.
* Twitter Inc said that failures in its computer-data
centers were the cause of an outage that prevented some users
from accessing the short-messaging service. The Twitter blackout
lasted up to two hours.
* Irving Picard, the trustee assigned to the Bernard Madoff
bankruptcy, asked a federal judge to allow him to make a $2.4
billion payout - more than double the amount released so far -
to victims of the massive Ponzi scheme.
* Mutual-fund company Fidelity Investments is setting itself
on a collision course with rivals by rolling out a pricing
service designed to make the roughly $800 billion market for
securities lending more transparent, according to people
familiar with the firm's plans.
* Several large mutual-fund companies, including BlackRock
Inc and Vanguard Group Inc, have launched internal
investigations into whether their funds have been harmed by
alleged interest-rate rigging by large banks.
* Lackluster second-quarter financial results from Exxon
Mobil Corp's U.S. oil and natural-gas production cast a
shadow on the record global profit the company reported.
* Google Inc officially thrust itself into
competition with cable operators, saying its high-speed internet
and TV service in Kansas City, Missouri and Kansas City, Kansas,
will launch later this year.
* The management shake-up at Japan's Nomura Holdings Inc
could upset the global ambitions of the investment
bank. Nomura's incoming chief executive, Koji Nagai, said the
company will review its global strategy and focus on select
markets and business lines, concentrating on Asia.
* Amazon.com Inc continued to boost sales faster
than many companies in the tech sector, but razor-thin margins
may finally be catching up with the online retail giant. The
company reported a 96 percent drop in second-quarter profit.
* Starbucks Corp reported a 19 percent rise in
third-quarter earnings as the coffee giant expanded margins and
saw strong sales in its Asian business. Still, its shares fell
8.5 percent after hours as results came in short of expectations
and the company lowered its targets for the current quarter.