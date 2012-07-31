July 31 The following were the top stories in the Wall Street Journal on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc is negotiating a settlement with authorities investigating attempted interest-rate rigging at RBS and other banks, and a deal, including fines, could be announced in the next few months, according to people familiar with the matter.

* Google Inc says it will put in another $200 million to market the channels on YouTube as it attempts to upgrade its content from simple user-generated videos and to lure more viewers and advertising.

* Ross Levinsohn, one of Yahoo Inc's top executives, said he is leaving the internet company after the board chose longtime Google Inc executive Marissa Mayer to become Chief Executive.

* The Coca-Cola Co is greatly expanding the responsibilities of Steve Cahillane and Ahmet Bozer, turning the two senior executives into early front-runners to succeed Muhtar Kent at the helm of the world's largest beverage company.

* Nokia Corp's board of directors has boosted the maximum number of stock options the company can hand out to certain senior-level employees, in a move aimed at retaining key talent during the struggling Finnish handset maker's turnaround effort.

* General Motors Co signed a multimillion-dollar sponsorship with Manchester United, one of the UK's top soccer clubs, after altering terms of the deal negotiated by its former Chief Marketing Officer, Joel Ewanick.

* HSBC Holdings Plc said it set aside $2 billion to cover regulatory problems related to money laundering and other issues, the most severe blow to profits since the UK bank booked billions of pounds of losses during the U.S. subprime-mortgage crisis.

* Just four years after listing shares on the Bovespa stock exchange, Brazilian billionaire Eike Batista said that he plans to spend close to $300 million to buy back all shares in LLX Logistica SA and delist the transportation company from the Sao Paulo market.

* Chrysler Group LLC rebounded in its second quarter, posting income of $436 million on rising auto sales and stronger pricing in North America. The result marks a turnaround from a loss of $370 million for the same period a year earlier.