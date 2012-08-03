Aug 3 The following were the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal on Friday. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* A week after promising to do "whatever it takes" to save
the euro, European Central Bank President Mario Draghi, under
pressure from Germany, softened his rhetoric. The central bank
would only deploy the full force of its arsenal, he said, after
the region's governments begin using their own rescue funds to
stabilize the markets.
* Japan Airlines Co Ltd will relist its shares
on Sept. 19 in a public share offering that values the company
at more than $8 billion, in what would be the world's
second-biggest IPO this year after Facebook Inc.
* Apple Inc asked a federal judge to sanction
Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and an attorney for
releasing disputed evidence to the media, as a squabble in their
patent case continued for a third day.
* A JPMorgan Chase & Co executive, Javier
Martin-Artajo encouraged the trader known as the "London whale",
Bruno Iksil, to boost valuations on some trades, said a person
who reviewed communications emerging from the bank's internal
probe of recent trading losses.
* General Motors Co posted a 38 percent decline in
quarterly profit as a result of losses in Europe and South
America, and a decline in North America, where the auto maker's
market share slipped.
* BHP Billiton Ltd said it will write down the
value of U.S. shale gas and Australian nickel assets by a
combined $3.29 billion, prompting Chief Executive Marius
Kloppers to decline an annual bonus in the latest sign the
global resources boom has lost momentum.
* Professional networking site LinkedIn Corp posted
robust quarterly results, with an 89 percent jump in revenue for
its second quarter to $228.2 million, though net income declined
38 percent to $2.8 million on rising costs and investments.
* Japan's electronics giants aimed for a fresh start last
year, shaking up their management following record losses, but
announcements of dismal earnings from stalwarts Sony Corp
and Sharp Corp showed the firms still have a
long way to go.
* Oracle Corp and German rival SAP AG
agreed to damages in a long-running copyright lawsuit, a move
Oracle says will pave the way for appeal. SAP has agreed to pay
Oracle $306 million in damages for infringing on the database
giant's copyrights.
* Knight Capital Group Inc scrambled to shore itself
up and reassure panicked customers after disclosing a stunning
$440 million loss from a computer-trading glitch.