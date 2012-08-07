Aug 7 The following were the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Best Buy Co founder and former chairman Richard
Schulze said he wanted to buy the company for about $10 billion.
Mr. Schulze started Best Buy 46 years ago and owns 20 percent of
it, making him the company's single largest shareholder.
* Spyker NV filed a lawsuit against General
Motors Co that seeks $3 billion in damages and accuses
the Detroit car giant of forcing Saab Automobile AB into
bankruptcy last year.
* Eastman Kodak Co received two bids from
investor groups pitting Silicon Valley giants Apple Inc
and Google Inc against each other ahead of an auction
set for Wednesday, people familiar with the process said.
* Apple Inc plans to remove its YouTube app from
the iPhone and iPad, the latest sign of a growing gulf between
Apple and Google Inc.
* Lawyers grilled a Samsung Electronics Co Ltd's
strategy head for roughly an hour as Apple Inc
continued its efforts to convince a jury that the Korean tech
giant copied its designs.
* The International Monetary Fund, facing discontent among
its members about the huge sums it has lent to the euro zone, is
pushing the currency bloc's governments to take steps to lighten
the burden of the bailout loans they made to Athens, officials
familiar with continuing discussions said.
* New York's top banking regulator threatened to strip UK
bank Standard Chartered Plc of its license to do
business in the state, alleging that a unit illegally handled at
least $250 billion in transactions with Iranian entities.
* Chesapeake Energy Corp, the second-biggest U.S.
gas producer after Exxon Mobil Corp, reported higher
profit but growing debt in its second quarter as the natural-gas
giant detailed plans to raise more cash by shedding assets.
* The Federal Aviation Administration is seeking a record
$162.4 million of proposed and potential civil penalties from
American Airlines parent AMR Corp according to court
documents in the company's bankruptcy case.
* Eric Rosengren, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of
Boston, called on the Fed to launch an aggressive, open-ended
bond buying program that the central bank would continue until
economic growth picks up and unemployment starts falling again.
* HCA Holdings Inc said federal prosecutors in Miami
are probing the "medical necessity" of cardiology procedures
performed at several of its hospitals.