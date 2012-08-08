Aug 8 The following were the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Apple Inc continued its push to convince a jury
that Samsung Electronics Co Ltd copied its products,
turning to a graphical designer, Susan Kare, who once worked at
Apple.
* The Carlyle Group LP has outbid private-equity
rivals for the performance-coatings unit of DuPont Co
with a $4.8 billion offer, according to people familiar with the
matter.
* The most recent cause for concern for the Taiwanese
cellphone maker HTC Corp was its discouraging earnings
report. Investors reacted harshly this week, sending HTC's
shares to a new low on Tuesday and knocking about $1 billion off
its market value.
* Walt Disney Co reported a 24 percent rise in its
fiscal third-quarter profit thanks to strong performances from
its parks and resorts division, its cable-television channels
and its blockbuster film "The Avengers."
* A large fire at Chevron Corp Richmond, California,
refinery has been extinguished, even as traders, bracing for a
lengthy outage, are bidding up regional fuel prices.
* Dutch brewer Heineken NV may face a battle for
control of Asia Pacific Breweries Ltd after a Thai
company, Kindest Place Groups Ltd, made a bid for a stake in the
maker of Tiger beer.
* Best Buy Co Inc founder Richard Schulze envisions
a turnaround plan for the electronics retailer that involves
cutting prices to better compete against Amazon.com Inc
and other online retailers according to people familiar with
the matter.
* Drug maker Pfizer Inc will pay $60.2 million to
resolve U.S. allegations that it used illegal payoffs to win
business overseas.
* AT&T Inc reached three-year agreements with unions
covering more than 22,000 workers, but groups representing
another 20,000 have formed picket lines out of frustration over
talks with the giant telecom company.
* South Korea's biggest auto makers face a potential blow to
quarterly earnings as workers at Hyundai Motor Co
and affiliate Kia Motors Corp go on strike this week
seeking higher wages and better working conditions.
* In a sign of the growing interest in mobile payments,
start-up Square Inc said Starbucks Corp will use its
technology to process some customer payments in 7,000 of its
U.S. stores, and that the coffee chain will invest $25 million
in the company.