Aug 9 The following were the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Hewlett-Packard Co said it would write down the
value of its technology-services business by about $8 billion,
underscoring both industry changes and singular pressures
plaguing the company.
* News Corp reported a $1.55 billion loss for its
fiscal fourth quarter on a multibillion-dollar write-down
primarily of its publishing businesses, most significantly those
in Australia.
* Yahoo Inc's rookie Chief Executive Marissa Mayer
has made one thing clear to employees at the outset of her bid
to revive the internet company: product comes first. She has
also told employees that she wants to rewire Yahoo to develop or
acquire web services.
* Zynga Inc said its Chief Operating Officer John
Schappert has left the company, a week after the social games
maker took away some of his responsibilities.
* UK officials moved to defend Standard Chartered Plc
, stoking the controversy over charges that it broke New
York state banking rules in a decade long campaign to hide its
financial dealings with Iran.
* In a move to repair its flagging bond-trading business,
Morgan Stanley is scrambling to replace some of its
well-paid bond traders with computers.
* Knight Capital Group Inc was holding about $7
billion of stocks at one point on Wednesday last week -- a far
bigger figure than previously known -- as a result of errant
trades that forced it to seek emergency funding, according to
people familiar with the matter.
* China's Jiangling Motors Corp Ltd, which is 30
percent owned by Ford Motor Co, will acquire Taiyuan
Changan Heavy Truck Co, marking the U.S. car maker's first entry
into the world's largest heavy-truck market.
* McDonald's Corp global same-store sales in July
were as flat as a single burger patty, stirring up jitters about
consumer sentiment. McDonald's same-store sales edged down 0.1
percent in the United States and 0.6 percent in Europe.
* New York Times Co has reached a preliminary
agreement to sell its struggling how-to website About.com to
rival site Answers.com for $270 million, according to a person
familiar with the matter.
* Wanxiang Group Corp, one of China's biggest parts makers,
offered a $450 million lifeline to A123 Systems Inc a
maker of advanced batteries for electric vehicles that received
U.S.-government backing.
* U.S. prosecutors have agreed to shield several former UBS
AG employees from criminal charges in return for their
cooperation with the escalating investigation of suspected
interest-rate manipulation, according to a person close to the
probe.