Aug 9 The following were the top stories in the Wall Street Journal on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Hewlett-Packard Co said it would write down the value of its technology-services business by about $8 billion, underscoring both industry changes and singular pressures plaguing the company.

* News Corp reported a $1.55 billion loss for its fiscal fourth quarter on a multibillion-dollar write-down primarily of its publishing businesses, most significantly those in Australia.

* Yahoo Inc's rookie Chief Executive Marissa Mayer has made one thing clear to employees at the outset of her bid to revive the internet company: product comes first. She has also told employees that she wants to rewire Yahoo to develop or acquire web services.

* Zynga Inc said its Chief Operating Officer John Schappert has left the company, a week after the social games maker took away some of his responsibilities.

* UK officials moved to defend Standard Chartered Plc , stoking the controversy over charges that it broke New York state banking rules in a decade long campaign to hide its financial dealings with Iran.

* In a move to repair its flagging bond-trading business, Morgan Stanley is scrambling to replace some of its well-paid bond traders with computers.

* Knight Capital Group Inc was holding about $7 billion of stocks at one point on Wednesday last week -- a far bigger figure than previously known -- as a result of errant trades that forced it to seek emergency funding, according to people familiar with the matter.

* China's Jiangling Motors Corp Ltd, which is 30 percent owned by Ford Motor Co, will acquire Taiyuan Changan Heavy Truck Co, marking the U.S. car maker's first entry into the world's largest heavy-truck market.

* McDonald's Corp global same-store sales in July were as flat as a single burger patty, stirring up jitters about consumer sentiment. McDonald's same-store sales edged down 0.1 percent in the United States and 0.6 percent in Europe.

* New York Times Co has reached a preliminary agreement to sell its struggling how-to website About.com to rival site Answers.com for $270 million, according to a person familiar with the matter.

* Wanxiang Group Corp, one of China's biggest parts makers, offered a $450 million lifeline to A123 Systems Inc a maker of advanced batteries for electric vehicles that received U.S.-government backing.

* U.S. prosecutors have agreed to shield several former UBS AG employees from criminal charges in return for their cooperation with the escalating investigation of suspected interest-rate manipulation, according to a person close to the probe.