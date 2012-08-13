PRESS DIGEST- British Business - June 6
Aug 13 The following were the top stories in the Wall Street Journal on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Apple Inc called a set of final witnesses in its patent case against Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, seeking to show that consumers confused the Korean company's products with Apple's.
* Honda Motor Co Ltd is ramping up its production capacity in North America in an effort to turn its operations there into a significant exporter of cars and sport-utility vehicles, Tetsuo Iwamura, an executive vice president of the auto maker said.
* Morgan Stanley, which owns 51 percent of the brokerage firm Morgan Stanley Smith Barney, plans to formally drop the last part of the brokerage joint venture's name in about a month, according to a person involved with the planned change.
* News Corp plans the formal start of its Spanish-language U.S. broadcast network MundoFox on Monday, with a lineup that includes Colombian-made dramas and comedies as well as some American shows dubbed in Spanish.
* The world's fourth-largest gold miner Newcrest Mining Ltd plans to cut costs and improve operational performance in the year ahead after weak production volumes capped earnings last financial year, the company said.
* Activist investor Nelson Peltz will join the board of industrial conglomerate Ingersoll-Rand Plc as he pushes to improve profitability at the company since becoming a major shareholder earlier this year, people familiar with the matter said.
* BlueScope Steel Ltd said it will form a $1.36 billion joint venture with Japan's Nippon Steel Corp targeting Southeast Asia and North America's building sectors.
* As the U.S. government has tightened its web of economic sanctions on Syria, scaring off many international companies, NCR Corp, a technology company best known for making automated teller machines, allegedly has continued doing business in the violence-racked country.
* Tyco International Ltd and former Chief Executive Dennis Kozlowski have settled a nearly decade-long dispute over whether he should return more than $500 million in compensation and benefits following his 2005 criminal conviction for looting the company.
* "The Bourne Legacy," a thriller from Comcast Corp Universal Pictures, and "The Campaign," a comedy from Time Warner Inc's Warner Bros Pictures, emerged as the Nos. 1 and 2 films in North America, with respective grosses of $40.3 million and $27.4 million, according to early studio estimates.
