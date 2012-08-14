Aug 14 The following were the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Google Inc said it is acquiring the Frommer's
travel-guide business from publisher John Wiley & Sons Inc
in a bid to attract more advertising dollars tied to
online-travel bookings and local-business information.
* Apple Inc rested its case against Samsung
Electronics Co Ltd following testimony focusing on
talks between the companies and calculations for how much
Samsung should pay if found to infringe Apple patents.
* Federal regulators are preparing to clear Verizon
Wireless's $3.9 billion deal to acquire airwaves from several
cable companies including Comcast Corp according to
people close to the negotiations, after the companies reached
broad agreement to settle antitrust concerns.
* The head of Focus Media Holding Ltd and other
investors are offering to take the Shanghai-based advertising
company private in a $3.66 billion deal that would remove it
from the skeptical eye of U.S. investors.
* BP Plc said it has agreed to sell its Carson
refinery in southern California and related assets to Tesoro
Corp for $2.5 billion.
* General Motors Co is bidding for the international
arm of Ally Financial Inc, a move to rebuild its own
lending operations and reacquire part of a business it sold more
than six years ago.
* Bank of America Corp agreed to sell its overseas
wealth-management operations to Swiss private-banking specialist
Julius Baer Group AG.
* Eastman Kodak Co delayed disclosing the outcome
of its patent auction, a few minutes before a deadline to select
winning bidders, the company said.
* HSBC Holdings Plc is hiring a former U.S.
government official, Robert Werner, who policed U.S. sanctions
against narcotics traffickers and terrorists, following
allegations that HSBC moved funds for drug cartels and other
suspicious groups.
* Toshiba Corp said that it is in talks with
multiple parties to sell some of its 67 percent stake in
Westinghouse Electric Co, but the Japanese technology
conglomerate will keep a majority stake in the United States
nuclear power subsidiary.
* Groupon Inc once-torrid daily deals business
slowed in its latest quarter, fueling investor concerns about
the onetime web commerce star and sending shares to a new low.
* Hedge fund Jana Partners LLC that has shaken up large
players from Marathon Petroleum Corp to McGraw-Hill
Companies Inc has found its next target: Agrium Inc
, a $15 billion Canadian fertilizer company.