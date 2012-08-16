Aug 16 The following were the top stories in the Wall Street Journal on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Apple Inc is in talks with some of the biggest U.S. cable operators about letting consumers use an Apple device as a set-top box for live television and other content, according to people familiar with the matter.

* Private-equity firm Carlyle Group LP and Getty Images management said they have formed a partnership to acquire stock-photo agency Getty Images Inc from buyout firm Hellman & Friedman for $3.3 billion.

* Zynga Inc has begun investing in state and federal lobbying efforts around gambling with real money, even as the social-gaming firm predicts the United States won't be an initial market for the potentially lucrative new line of business.

* Cisco Systems Inc reported a jump in quarterly profit and said it would pay a bigger dividend, continuing the networking-equipment giant's transformation from a fast-growing upstart to a more mature company.

* A U.S. bankruptcy judge said the parent of American Airlines couldn't scrap its pilots' contract and impose more draconian terms, further delaying AMR Corp's efforts to emerge from bankruptcy.

* The bankruptcy trustee, James Giddens, trying to recover money for U.S. customers of MF Global Holdings Ltd agreed to cooperate with lawyers suing the securities firm's former executives for damages related to its collapse last year.

* Chinese computer maker Lenovo Group Ltd said first-quarter net profit rose 30 percent from a year earlier due to strong growth in personal-computer shipments in emerging markets.

* Warburg Pincus LLC and TPG Capital Management LP , the private-equity owners, of Neiman Marcus Group Inc are looking for an exit after holding on to the company for an unexpectedly long seven years, people familiar with the matter said.

* Union leaders are split on the merits of a slightly revised pay offer made by Caterpillar Inc in an effort to end a strike that began May 1 at the company's plant in Joliet, Ill.

* Land prices in key U.S. farm states continued to soar in the second quarter, though the pace slackened as concerns over the drought pared down interest among farmers and other buyers, according to a new survey.