Aug 16 The following were the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Apple Inc is in talks with some of the biggest
U.S. cable operators about letting consumers use an Apple device
as a set-top box for live television and other content,
according to people familiar with the matter.
* Private-equity firm Carlyle Group LP and Getty
Images management said they have formed a partnership to acquire
stock-photo agency Getty Images Inc from buyout firm Hellman &
Friedman for $3.3 billion.
* Zynga Inc has begun investing in state and
federal lobbying efforts around gambling with real money, even
as the social-gaming firm predicts the United States won't be an
initial market for the potentially lucrative new line of
business.
* Cisco Systems Inc reported a jump in quarterly
profit and said it would pay a bigger dividend, continuing the
networking-equipment giant's transformation from a fast-growing
upstart to a more mature company.
* A U.S. bankruptcy judge said the parent of American
Airlines couldn't scrap its pilots' contract and impose more
draconian terms, further delaying AMR Corp's efforts
to emerge from bankruptcy.
* The bankruptcy trustee, James Giddens, trying to recover
money for U.S. customers of MF Global Holdings Ltd
agreed to cooperate with lawyers suing the securities firm's
former executives for damages related to its collapse last year.
* Chinese computer maker Lenovo Group Ltd said
first-quarter net profit rose 30 percent from a year earlier due
to strong growth in personal-computer shipments in emerging
markets.
* Warburg Pincus LLC and TPG Capital Management LP
, the private-equity owners, of Neiman Marcus Group Inc
are looking for an exit after holding on to the
company for an unexpectedly long seven years, people familiar
with the matter said.
* Union leaders are split on the merits of a slightly
revised pay offer made by Caterpillar Inc in an effort
to end a strike that began May 1 at the company's plant in
Joliet, Ill.
* Land prices in key U.S. farm states continued to soar in
the second quarter, though the pace slackened as concerns over
the drought pared down interest among farmers and other buyers,
according to a new survey.