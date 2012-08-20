Aug 20 The following were the top stories in the
* Gu Kailai, the wife of ousted Communist Party official Bo
Xilai, was found guilty and given a suspended death sentence on
Monday for the murder of British businessman Neil Heywood. The
judgment paves the way for an announcement on how the party
plans to deal with Bo.
* Aetna has struck a deal to buy Coventry Health
Care for $5.7 billion in cash and stock, a move that
will make Aetna one of the largest providers of
government-financed health care.
* General Motors is close to reaching an agreement
with labor representatives to shorten the workdays at some of
its German plants, a move to help stem financial losses in its
European operations.
* The Chicago Mercantile Exchange Group plans to
establish a European derivatives exchange and will submit its
license application to the U.K.'s Financial Services Authority
"within days."
* Lee Raymond, the brusque former chairman and chief
executive of Exxon Mobil, will have the last say on
James Dimon's role in the "London Whale" trading fiasco-an
arrangement that presents risks for both men.
* Belize, a Central American nation with an economy the size
of Pine Bluff, Arkansas, is running out of money to pay its
debts. But the tiny country is playing hardball with its
lenders.
* Novartis AG goes to India's Supreme Court on
Wednesday to seek patent protection for its blockbuster cancer
drug Glivec in a case that could deliver far-reaching
ramifications for multinational pharmaceutical companies
operating in India.
* Royal Dutch Shell is spending billions of dollars
to drill the first oil wells in U.S. Arctic waters in 20 years,
backed by an Obama administration eager to show it wasn't
opposed to offshore exploration.
* Asian consumers have kept their countries' economies
humming while exports to Europe and the U.S., long key sources
of growth, have been a drag. Now there are signs consumer
spending also is ticking down, which is bad news for one of the
global economy's few bright spots.
* U.S. regulators are delaying rules that would allow hedge
funds and other firms to solicit investors more broadly, a win
for advocates who said hasty changes to solicitation rules could
increase fraud.
* A federal court jury this week is set to begin tackling a
question that has consumed the mobile-device market: Did Samsung
Electronics Co rip off features of Apple Inc's
iPhone and iPad? But there are actually many questions.