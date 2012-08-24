Aug 24 The following were the top stories in the
* Lance Armstrong said Thursday night he is finished
fighting a barrage of drug charges from the U.S. Anti-Doping
Agency, putting his unprecedented string of seven Tour de France
titles at risk along with his legacy as one of the greatest
cyclists in history.
* Sales of newly built homes rose briskly in July and
inventories declined to the lowest level on record, a sign that
builders may need to ramp up construction.
* A federal court ruled that the Tennessee Valley Authority
is liable for damages caused by a 2008 spill of toxic coal
because it failed to follow its own safety rules.
* Federal authorities accused an aspiring Hollywood actor of
threatening the families of several wealthy individuals,
including film executive Harvey Weinstein and the chairman and
co-founder of Groupon Inc, according to people familiar
with the investigation.
* The regulator who scuttled new rules on money market funds
decided to vote against the proposal after he learned that SEC
Chairman Mary Schapiro released copies of a report that the
industry views as unfair and misleading.
* The competition for $4 billion contract to start replacing
the U.S. military's Humvee trucks entered a new stage as the
Pentagon awarded three development contracts.
* A Texas judge ruled in favor of TransCanada Corp's
use of eminent domain in its effort to build an oil
pipeline that could ultimately stretch from the Canadian tar
sands to the U.S. Gulf Coast.
* Mitt Romney said Thursday that he would replace Federal
Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke, dismissing the advice of a top
adviser who suggested this week that the chairman should be
considered for a third term.
* The Federal Reserve Bank of New York closed the book on
its crisis-era acquisition of AIG's most toxic assets,
at a $6.6 billion profit in the latest sale of bonds.
* The number of U.S. workers filing applications for jobless
benefits rose by 4,000 to a seasonally adjusted 372,000.
Separately, sales of newly built homes in the U.S. rose in July.