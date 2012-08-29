Aug 29 The following were the top stories in the Wall Street Journal on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Tropical storm Isaac made landfall in southeastern Louisiana, less powerful than originally feared but still threatening to inundate flood-prone, low-lying regions with a major storm surge and heavy rain.

* Mitt Romney kicks off a concerted push by Republicans to move foreign policy into the spotlight, taking on President Barack Obama's record overseas.

* The Obama administration released its final fuel-efficiency standards for cars and trucks, requiring each auto maker's fleet to reach an average of 54.5 miles per gallon by 2025.

* Texas' Republican-controlled legislature disenfranchised minorities with the electoral maps it drew following the 2010 census, a federal court found, though the ruling won't affect the November election.

* The Group of Seven leading industrialized economies appealed to the world's major oil producers to boost output as fears about Hurricane Isaac and tensions with Iran pushed up oil prices.

* U.S. home prices ended the second quarter with the first positive annual growth rates since the summer of 2010, according to Standard & Poor's Case-Shiller indexes.

* California Governor Jerry Brown announced a deal with legislators to overhaul state workers' pensions, partly by boosting the retirement age and capping benefits.

* Income on U.S. farms is expected to climb this year to its highest level in nearly four decades, the government said, despite the drought that has hit much of the farm belt.

* Energy companies shut down nearly all offshore oil production in the Gulf of Mexico, as well as about two-thirds of the region's natural-gas output, as Hurricane Isaac headed toward the Louisiana shore.