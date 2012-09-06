Sept 5 The following were the top stories in the
* Democrats led by former President Bill Clinton gave a
rousing defense of Democratic economic philosophies on
Wednesday, promising that re-electing President Barack Obama
would produce changes to an economic system they said was often
stacked against the middle class.
* Nokia Oyj, once the world's largest
mobile-phone maker, hoped to make a splash on Wednesday when it
introduced two phones, but its shares tumbled 16 percent after
it didn't say when the phones would become available, where to
buy them or what they will cost.
* The combatants in the imperiled tie-up between Glencore
International Plc and Xstrata Plc could still
salvage the $34 billion deal before a Friday shareholder vote,
people close to the companies say, though recent attempts to
break an impasse over price have been unsuccessful.
* The euro zone's economic downturn accelerated during the
summer, economic reports on Wednesday suggest, raising concerns
that even aggressive anti-crisis measures from the European
Central Bank won't be enough to keep the euro bloc from sliding
into a deep recession.
* India plans to widen the scope of price controls on
pharmaceuticals, a senior government official said, creating
another potential hurdle for multinational drug companies doing
business in the country.