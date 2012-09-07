Sept 7 The following were the top stories in the Wall Street Journal on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* President Barack Obama portrayed himself as a stout defender of the middle class and a leader with a plan to create jobs across the U.S. economy in a speech Thursday accepting the Democratic nomination for re-election.

* The investor standoff that is threatening the proposed merger of Glencore International Plc and Anglo-Swiss mining giant Xstrata Plc showed no signs late Thursday of being broken ahead of a crucial vote on the $34 billion deal Friday.

* Apple Inc has recently shifted some memory chip orders for its coming iPhone from Samsung Electronics Co to other Asian chip makers, people familiar with the matter said, suggesting that the U.S. company is diversifying its component suppliers as patent disputes between the two technology giants escalate.

* Amazon.com Inc kindled a price war in the tablet-computer market, unveiling a new slate of the devices that pack in more features at lower prices than Apple Inc dominant iPad.

* JPMorgan Chase & Co appointed a new executive to lead the unit that suffered at least $5.8 billion in trading losses tied to credit derivatives earlier this year, as it refocuses the division on "its core mandate of conservative investing," according to a memo announcing the appointment.