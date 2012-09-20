European stocks subdued as weaker healthcare stocks, oil prices weigh
LONDON, June 6 European shares extended their fall on Tuesday as weaker oil prices, pulled lower by a major diplomatic rift between Gulf Arab states, gave rise to risk adversity.
* Bank of America Corp is accelerating a broad cost-cutting plan and has set a target of shedding 16,000 jobs by year's end - cuts that would see the company relinquish its title as U.S. banking's largest employer.
* U.S. prosecutors are seeking more time to complete their investigation of alleged interest-rate fixing, while banks ensnared in the probe are trying to turn the clock to their advantage as they battle lawsuits claiming damages from rate-rigging.
* Google Inc is expected to surpass rival Facebook Inc in selling online "display" advertisements in the U.S. this year, according to a new estimate by research firm eMarketer Inc.
* Nasdaq OMX Group Inc defended its plan to compensate firms that say they lost money in the Facebook stock-market debut, firing back at objections by UBS AG , Citigroup Inc and others to the exchange's proposal.
* Liberty Global Inc is poised to launch a tender offer for the nearly 50 percent of Telenet Group Holding NV that it doesn't already own, according to people familiar with the matter, in a deal that would value the Belgian cable company at roughly $5.2 billion.
June 6 CNA Hardy will set up a new European subsidiary in Luxembourg to allow it to operate across the European Union after Britain leaves the bloc, the specialist commercial insurer said on Tuesday.