GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar dented by jobs miss, London attacks hurt sterling; stocks subdued
* Dollar near 7-month low after disappointing May jobs report
Sept 21 The following were the top stories in the Wall Street Journal on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Apple Inc's move to replace Google Inc's mapping software with its own on its mobile devices sparked a world-wide consumer backlash, marking a rare strategic blunder by a company more accustomed to rave reviews from users.
* Glencore International Plc's seven-month quest to seal a merger deal with Xstrata Plc is nearing a climax, with expectations building that Xstrata's board will endorse Glencore's latest proposal and pave the way for the creation of a $75 billion mining and commodity-trading colossus.
* An interest-rate-fixing scandal this summer felled a number of Barclays Plc executives. But a top Barclays compliance official, who was notified in 2008 about problems brewing within the bank, is now in a similar senior position at another major bank.
* The global economic slowdown is ensnaring two of Germany's luxury auto makers with Daimler AG on Thursday warning that its Mercedes-Benz division would miss its profit target for the year and Porsche preparing for weaker demand next year.
* A federal judge ordered Taiwan-based AU Optronics Corp to pay $500 million for participating in a conspiracy to fix prices on liquid-crystal-display panels.
* Dollar near 7-month low after disappointing May jobs report
SHANGHAI, June 5 An explosion rocked a petrochemical plant in the eastern Chinese province of Shandong early on Monday, but the cause and extent of damage was unknown, the state news agency Xinhua reported.