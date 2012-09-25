Sept 25 The following were the top stories in the Wall Street Journal on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Foreign policy is taking on new urgency in the presidential campaign as President Barack Obama prepares to address the United Nations amid a resurgence of unrest in the Muslim world and his Republican challenger, Mitt Romney, intensifies his criticism of the White House's approach to the region.

* Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad on Monday played down the prospects of an Israeli military strike on his country's nuclear installations, but made clear that Tehran would hold the U.S. responsible if such an attack occurred.

* Syria's crisis is deepening and threatening to spread to neighboring countries, the U.N.'s envoy to Syria told the Security Council on Monday, delivering his first report on reviving international diplomacy in the fractured country.

* American Airlines and its passengers are struggling with a rise in late and canceled flights spurred by pilot-initiated maintenance requests and a shortage of crew members amid a labor dispute.

* As Europe races to restore confidence in Spain's finances and the euro, Germany has another reason for urgency in resolving the crisis: the health of its own banks.

* A growing number of companies are producing alternative measures of their top executives' pay, seeking to persuade investors that compensation isn't as high as the government's yardstick implies.

* Two decades after a devastating banking crisis, Nordic banks are playing a new role: a safe haven for scared euro-zone depositors and investors.

* General Electric Co boss Jeff Immelt swore off significant acquisitions in 2012. But the year is nearly over, and the industrial giant may be working up an appetite again.

* Lennar Corp reported sharply higher fiscal-third-quarter earnings, helped by a tax benefit and stronger new-home deliveries and prices.

* The London interbank offered rate, or Libor, remains vulnerable to bank misconduct and should be replaced, Commodity Futures Trading Commission Chairman Gary Gensler said Monday.

* A former Intel Corp employee who said he was "deeply ashamed" of his insider trading avoided a prison sentence Monday for helping the government catch and prosecute Galleon Group hedge-fund founder Raj Rajaratnam.

* Companies that sell equipment and services to mining companies have geared up for a boom-just in time to see miners cut capital spending due to weak commodity prices.

* Lyor Cohen stepped down as head of Warner Music Group's world-wide recorded-music operations, eight years after joining the company and just over a year after the installation of a new, budget-conscious boss.

* New Zealand is investigating allegations that its Government Communications Security Bureau acted unlawfully in connection with one of the largest criminal copyright cases.