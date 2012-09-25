Sept 25 The following were the top stories in
* Foreign policy is taking on new urgency in the
presidential campaign as President Barack Obama prepares to
address the United Nations amid a resurgence of unrest in the
Muslim world and his Republican challenger, Mitt Romney,
intensifies his criticism of the White House's approach to the
region.
* Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad on Monday played
down the prospects of an Israeli military strike on his
country's nuclear installations, but made clear that Tehran
would hold the U.S. responsible if such an attack occurred.
* Syria's crisis is deepening and threatening to spread to
neighboring countries, the U.N.'s envoy to Syria told the
Security Council on Monday, delivering his first report on
reviving international diplomacy in the fractured country.
* American Airlines and its passengers are
struggling with a rise in late and canceled flights spurred by
pilot-initiated maintenance requests and a shortage of crew
members amid a labor dispute.
* As Europe races to restore confidence in Spain's finances
and the euro, Germany has another reason for urgency in
resolving the crisis: the health of its own banks.
* A growing number of companies are producing alternative
measures of their top executives' pay, seeking to persuade
investors that compensation isn't as high as the government's
yardstick implies.
* Two decades after a devastating banking crisis, Nordic
banks are playing a new role: a safe haven for scared euro-zone
depositors and investors.
* General Electric Co boss Jeff Immelt swore off
significant acquisitions in 2012. But the year is nearly over,
and the industrial giant may be working up an appetite again.
* Lennar Corp reported sharply higher
fiscal-third-quarter earnings, helped by a tax benefit and
stronger new-home deliveries and prices.
* The London interbank offered rate, or Libor, remains
vulnerable to bank misconduct and should be replaced, Commodity
Futures Trading Commission Chairman Gary Gensler said Monday.
* A former Intel Corp employee who said he was
"deeply ashamed" of his insider trading avoided a prison
sentence Monday for helping the government catch and prosecute
Galleon Group hedge-fund founder Raj Rajaratnam.
* Companies that sell equipment and services to mining
companies have geared up for a boom-just in time to see miners
cut capital spending due to weak commodity prices.
* Lyor Cohen stepped down as head of Warner Music Group's
world-wide recorded-music operations, eight years after joining
the company and just over a year after the installation of a
new, budget-conscious boss.
* New Zealand is investigating allegations that its
Government Communications Security Bureau acted unlawfully in
connection with one of the largest criminal copyright cases.