Sept 26 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* The British Bankers' Association is preparing to give up
responsibility for the London interbank offered rate, the
scandal-plagued benchmark interest rate that the group once
called "the world's most important number."
* Google Inc's popular mapping application likely
won't migrate to Apple Inc's iPhone 5 anytime soon, the
Internet search giant's executive chairman Eric Schmidt said
Tuesday.
* Toyota Motor Corp said Tuesday it would adjust
production at plants in China and a Lexus factory in Japan to
match a slowdown in Chinese orders and sales, signaling the
possible onset of a more prolonged chill in economic relations
between the world's second- and third-largest economies.
* Sharp Corp has submitted a new restructuring plan
to its lenders setting out job cuts of more than 10,000 and the
sale of assets including overseas plants, as the
consumer-electronics maker seeks to convince banks it can return
to profitability even without a planned cash infusion from
Taiwan's Hon Hai Precision Industry Co.
* On Tuesday, Staples Inc said it plans to reduce
its U.S. store space by 15 percent as part of a wider
reorganization of its business, the latest example of how
office-supply chains are struggling to stay relevant as more
shoppers buy products like computers, pens, paper and paper
clips online.
Like rivals OfficeMax Inc and Office Depot Inc
, Staples has been shrinking its stores and opening
smaller, convenience-focused shops, as it tries to adapt to the
changes in shopping behavior that are hurting many big-box
specialty retailers.
* The Spanish government will restrict programs that make it
possible for people to take early retirement as part of coming
overhauls that seek to rein in the country's debt and revive its
embattled economy.
* The German government is set to approve a new bill in
cabinet to rein in high-frequency trading, but the bill is
stoking fears that tougher rules could stunt the trading
sector's growth in Europe.
* Barnes & Noble is adding two new HD versions of
its Nook tablet, hoping to keep pace with rivals ahead of the
holiday shopping season.
* A.P. Moller-Maersk said it would reduce its
capacity and raise shipping rates as sluggish global trade
continued to weigh on the shipping industry.
* Luxury electric car maker Tesla Motors Inc,
facing a revenue squeeze from production problems, said on
Tuesday it would sell about 5 million shares to raise cash after
winning breathing room on terms of a $465 million U.S. Energy
Department loan.
* Profits earned by the China operations of foreign banks
surged in 2011, according to a new report, a remarkable
turnaround from previous years but one the banks may struggle to
maintain.
* Some U.S. administration officials are trying to develop a
more sustainable legal framework for how governments should use
drone strikes.