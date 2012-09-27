Sept 27 The following are the top stories in the
* Both presidential campaigns rolled into the crucial swing
state of Ohio on Wednesday with new urgency, as Mitt Romney
fought for a jolt of momentum and President Barack Obama looked
to solidify his standing after inching further ahead in polls in
the state.
* Procter & Gamble Co Chief Executive Robert
McDonald, under pressure from a hedge-fund manager, has to
deliver on cost-cutting and product-refocus plans.
* Sears Holdings Corp and Darden Restaurants Inc
are planning a radical shift in the way they provide
health benefits to their workers.
* Spain's prospects of avoiding a government bailout
appeared to recede as pessimism pervaded the country's financial
markets and pushed its borrowing costs higher.
* U.K. authorities arrested a former Credit Suisse Group AG
banker on U.S. allegations that he conspired to
inflate the values of mortgage bonds during the financial
crisis.
* A combination of EADS and BAE Systems Plc
would bring together two different aviation businesses
led by two equally different chief executives: Enders and King.
* Workers at China's huge Foxconn Technology Ltd
factory said tensions over strict rules helped spur this week's
rioting, in events that raise questions about the sustainability
of China's manufacturing machine.
* The U.S. said it would begin to ease a long-standing
import ban on Myanmar, providing a boost to President Thein Sein
as he carries out political and economic overhauls that have
transformed the former military state into a hot Asian frontier
market.
* U.S. securities regulators have launched a sweeping review
of the systems brokerages and trading firms use to place orders,
intensifying their response to a spate of technological mishaps
that have tested investors' confidence in the stock market.
* The Canadian Auto Workers union said late on Wednesday
that it has reached a new tentative labor contract with Chrysler
Group LLC, the last of the three Detroit auto makers to sign a
deal that secures labor peace for four more years but doesn't
narrow the cost gap between Canadian and American workers as
much as the auto makers had wanted.
* When Research In Motion Ltd reports its
second-quarter earnings Thursday, most analysts expect another
round of grim results for the BlackBerry maker as its share of
the smartphone market continues to shrink.
Despite the gloom and doom, the company did manage to offer
a few faint rays of hope during its annual conference for
developers this week.
* After decades of virtually ignoring the highest
coffee-consumption market in the world, Starbucks Corp's
Europe chief is looking to give a swift and substantial
jolt to the coffee giant's tiny presence in the pricey Nordic
region.