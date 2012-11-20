Nov 20 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Moody's stripped France of its triple-A rating, following
in the footsteps of Standard & Poor's and delivering a stinging
critique of President Hollande's attempts to turn the economy
around. ()
* Intel Corp was hit with the surprise departure of
its longtime Chief Executive Paul Otellini as the company, which
makes most of the chips found in personal computers, pushes to
restore its sway over the high-tech sector amid an industry
shift to smartphones and other mobile devices. ()
* JPMorgan Chase named finance executive Marianne
Lake to succeed Douglas Braunstein as chief financial officer of
the largest U.S. bank. The appointment, effective early next
year, makes Lake one of the most powerful women on Wall Street.
()
* Honeywell International Inc said on Monday it
expects the bulk of looming U.S. defense cuts to be implemented,
and in a sharp break with rivals said it welcomes the
reductions. ()
* U.S. hedge fund Jana Partners LLC launched a proxy battle
for change at Canada's Agrium Inc naming five
candidates for election to the company's board, including Jana
managing partner Barry Rosenstein. ()