* A Facebook experiment in democracy is fading. On
Wednesday the social network announced several updates to its
governing policy that may ultimately limit the community's
ability to overturn future policy decisions. ()
* Hewlett-Packard Co's allegations of accounting
fraud at its Autonomy software unit on Tuesday overshadowed
another rough quarter for the technology company. By Wednesday
morning, some analysts had downgraded HP's stock in research
notes with titles like "Throwing in the towel," and "More Shoes
Than Imelda Marcos." ()
* Hostess Brands Inc secured a bankruptcy judge's permission
to go out of business and put thousands of employees out of work
after a failed last-ditch mediation session. ()
* Just months after Banco Santander SA pulled off a
successful Mexican initial public offering, the Spanish bank is
aiming to repeat the feat in the U.S. by launching an IPO of its
fast-growing American car-financing unit, according to people
involved with the effort. ()
* French auto maker Renault SA plans to hire
additional workers and make new car models in Spain after
wrangling concessions from local unions, raising pressure on its
French unions as the car maker pushes to cope with a sharp slide
in its European car sales. ()