Nov 23 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* The pressures shaking Anglo American Plc might not be over yet. Shareholders at the world's fifth biggest mining company say they will push for new board members if the company fails to act swiftly to sell struggling mines and reduce costs. ()

* British Broadcasting Corp appointed Tony Hall, one of its former news executives who now heads the Royal Opera House, as its new director general, calling him an "outsider" who can cast a fresh eye on the broadcaster and help it recover from a scandal over its coverage of sex-abuse cases. ()

* One of the biggest traders on the London Metal Exchange, Barclays Plc, said it downgraded its membership in a move that will see its traders leave Europe's last open-outcry trading floor, limiting the bank to telephone and electronic trading. ()

* A year before U.S. prosecutors charged Mathew Martoma with insider trading, they tried to get him to turn against his former boss and the founder of SAC, Steven Cohen. ()

* From matching rivals' prices to avoiding Black Friday discounting altogether, retailers are testing out a host of strategies this holiday season as they try to energize sales and profits during their most critical time of the year. ()