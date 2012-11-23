Nov 23 The following are the top stories in the
* The pressures shaking Anglo American Plc might not
be over yet. Shareholders at the world's fifth biggest mining
company say they will push for new board members if the company
fails to act swiftly to sell struggling mines and reduce costs.
* British Broadcasting Corp appointed Tony Hall,
one of its former news executives who now heads the Royal Opera
House, as its new director general, calling him an "outsider"
who can cast a fresh eye on the broadcaster and help it recover
from a scandal over its coverage of sex-abuse cases. ()
* One of the biggest traders on the London Metal Exchange,
Barclays Plc, said it downgraded its membership in a
move that will see its traders leave Europe's last open-outcry
trading floor, limiting the bank to telephone and electronic
trading. ()
* A year before U.S. prosecutors charged Mathew Martoma with
insider trading, they tried to get him to turn against his
former boss and the founder of SAC, Steven Cohen. ()
* From matching rivals' prices to avoiding Black Friday
discounting altogether, retailers are testing out a host of
strategies this holiday season as they try to energize sales and
profits during their most critical time of the year. ()