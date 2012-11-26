Nov 26 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal on Monday. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Another British icon could fall in the hands of an Indian
buyer. On the weekend, Indian car maker Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd
trumped an offer from Italian private-equity firm
Investindustrial for a 50 percent stake in British car maker
Aston Martin Lagonda Ltd. ()
* General Motors Co is betting it can make the
54-year-old Impala a head-turner again, all part of a broader
plan to reinvigorate its offerings with 13 redesigned cars and
trucks next year and regain the favor of American car shoppers.
()
* GlaxoSmithKline Plc offered to buy an additional
stake of up to 31.8 percent in its Indian unit GlaxoSmithKline
Consumer Healthcare Ltd at 3,900 Indian rupees ($70.16) per
share, the U.K.-based company said in a statement Monday. ()
* Samsung Electronics Co said it is taking
measures to address unfair labor practices at its Chinese
factories, including overwork and denial of basic labor rights,
in response to a labor group claim in September that the South
Korean company has violated rules on worker conditions in China.
()
* From saucy News Corp tabloids to the venerable
British Broadcasting Corp Britain's media has spent
many months with an unflattering spotlight on the way it gathers
and reports the news. Now, the industry is on tenterhooks ahead
of a British judge's report on whether and how the country's
print press should be reined in. ()