Nov 27 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Mark Carney, a former investment banker who runs Canada's
central bank, will become governor of the Bank of England in
July, the British government announced on Monday, a surprise
pick that promises to bring change to the bank's insular culture
at a time when it is gaining new regulatory powers in the U.K.
* Archstone Inc, the apartment-building owner that
played a major role in the demise of Lehman Brothers Holdings
Inc, is being sold by Lehman to rival landlords
Equity Residential and AvalonBay Communities for
$6.5 billion in cash and stock. ()
* A group of creditors owed billions of dollars by Ally
Financial Inc's mortgage subsidiary wants cash from a
string of asset sales before any goes to the U.S. government,
which funded a $17.2 billion bailout of the firm. ()
* Shipping giant China Cosco Holdings Ltd said
it plans a $1 billion, 10-year U.S. dollar bond offer for the
general corporate purposes of its offshore units and affiliates.
* Mary Schapiro, chairman of the Securities and Exchange
Commission, announced her departure on Monday, bringing to an
end a turbulent period for the agency. ()