* Virtu Financial LLC has emerged as the early front-runner
to buy Knight Capital Group Inc in a deal expected to
value the bruised brokerage firm at more than $1 billion, the
Wall Street Journal reported citing people with knowledge about
the continuing sale talks. ()
* Jeff Zucker, the former chief executive of NBCUniversal,
is the lead candidate to become the next president of CNN
Worldwide, say people familiar with the matter. ()
* ConAgra Foods Inc said it reached an agreement to
buy Ralcorp Holdings Inc, emerging as victor in a
20-month takeover fight. Once the deal closes, Omaha-based
ConAgra will become the largest private-label food manufacturer
in the United States.
* Hewlett-Packard's latest drama took another twist
on Tuesday as the former chief executive of Autonomy Corp
published a letter calling for HP to specify its allegations of
accounting improprieties surrounding the software company. ()
* Apple Inc pushed out an executive responsible for
its mapping service about two weeks ago, according to people
briefed on the matter, as the company tries to recover from the
map service's rocky debut. ()